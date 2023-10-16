Internet Computer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.21 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $22.21 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00011171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00033191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,123,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,934,641 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

