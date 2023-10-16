Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. 152,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,158. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.