Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,955 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $302,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NVT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. 344,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

