International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 209,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,820. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

