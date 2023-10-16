Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 42,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 382,230 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Insider Activity

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.46. 916,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

