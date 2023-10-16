Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 358 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $19.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $902.46. 725,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,038. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.14 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $853.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $372.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

