ReddCoin Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $265.86 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00225864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.