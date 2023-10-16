Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $487.29. The company had a trading volume of 443,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

