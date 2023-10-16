Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,608 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 5.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $151.74. The company had a trading volume of 968,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.58 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.