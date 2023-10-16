Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Prime Medicine worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 27.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 526,922 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRME traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $6.98. 95,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,398. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $679.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRME shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

