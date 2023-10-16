Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 325 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.24. 29,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,112. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

