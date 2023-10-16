Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 12,642 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 148,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,300. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

