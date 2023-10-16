Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,227 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $258,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.22. 180,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,815. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.10 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

