Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.55.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.54. 411,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,060. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

