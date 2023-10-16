Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 10,385,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,598,129. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

