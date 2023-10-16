Enzyme (MLN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.74 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $14.92 or 0.00053174 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and $2.74 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,865 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

