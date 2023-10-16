Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.73% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $688,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,799. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

