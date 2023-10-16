Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $617.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $586.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

