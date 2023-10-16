Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 417,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,836. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
