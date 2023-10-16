Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,947. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

