Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,024,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,280,000 after acquiring an additional 933,283 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

