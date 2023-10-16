CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0353 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,102.28 or 1.00129170 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002251 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03556379 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $1,139,357.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

