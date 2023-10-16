Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.66 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,137,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

