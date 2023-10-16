UniBot (UNIBOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $48.62 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. UniBot has a market capitalization of $48.62 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be bought for $48.62 or 0.00173226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 49.43497291 USD and is down -10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,646,603.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

