Komodo Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $29.48 million and $751,676.89 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00090796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00047251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.