Ergo Hits 1-Day Volume of $451,129.63 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $67.93 million and approximately $451,129.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,066.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00227301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00818795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00542917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00054218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00136351 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 74,635,890 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

