Tobam Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tobam boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.68. 28,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,635. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

