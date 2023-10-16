Tobam Sells 33,756 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,756 shares during the period. Assurant makes up approximately 1.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Assurant were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,382. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.60. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

