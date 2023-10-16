Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,467 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 308.0% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth about $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,354 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on XPO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of XPO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 344,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

