Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,631 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $6.44 on Monday, hitting $197.85. The stock had a trading volume of 390,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.83 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $183.12. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

