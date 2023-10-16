Duality Advisers LP Has $3.22 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 76.2% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.13. 428,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,981. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

