Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 153,139 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184,433 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. 4,050,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078,603. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.