Duality Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 65.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. 396,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,955. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

