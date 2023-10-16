RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.19. 57,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $138.09 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

