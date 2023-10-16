Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 551,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

