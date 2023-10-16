Duality Advisers LP Purchases 17,919 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 107.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,267. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,983,304. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

