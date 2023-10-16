Strategic Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 76.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

