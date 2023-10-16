JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $14.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

CNHI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,725. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,701,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830,054 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

