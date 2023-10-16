Tiaa Fsb Has $179.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.58% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $179,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,873,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.61. 416,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.76 and a 200 day moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

