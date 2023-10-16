BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $631,267.20 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $631,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,366,459 shares in the company, valued at $240,914,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,970 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,854.50.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,730 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $455,111.30.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,133 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,136,357.76.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 194,681 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,830,661.74.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 88,457 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $1,310,048.17.

On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,988,936.85.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $6,461,814.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $1,099,218.16.

On Friday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $8,808.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,271 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $19,192.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ECAT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. 175,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,771. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.