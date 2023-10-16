Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 12,570 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 12,570 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $91,006.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,129,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,620,027.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 1,509 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $10,940.25.

On Monday, October 9th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 16,029 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,958.94.

On Thursday, October 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 33,994 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $239,317.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 9,349 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 300 shares of Funko stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,172.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 102 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $739.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 71,399 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $496,937.04.

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 125,558 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $852,538.82.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $54,767.88.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. 126,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,360. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $393.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Funko by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Funko by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

