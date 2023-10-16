Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,317. Allegion has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

