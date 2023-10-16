Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 791,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,976,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,531,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 98,802 shares of company stock worth $2,024,878. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 26.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 392,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $5,234,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 16.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 196,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,249. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.41%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

