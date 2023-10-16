TKO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,157 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average volume of 1,716 call options.

Shares of TKO traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.42. 282,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.16. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. Analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.53 per share, for a total transaction of $507,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

