POINT Biopharma Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,793 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the average daily volume of 904 call options.

PNT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

