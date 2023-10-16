Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $19,428,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $15,503,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 247,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,038. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

