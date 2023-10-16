Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

EYEN traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.33. 89,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,910. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 52,357 shares of company stock worth $98,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Eyenovia

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.