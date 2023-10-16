AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AirTrip Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EOVBF remained flat at C$13.00 during midday trading on Monday. AirTrip has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.00.

About AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

