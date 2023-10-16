Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,242 call options.

APO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.04.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

