Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.88 on Monday, reaching $212.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,172. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $134.81 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

